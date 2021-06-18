Pecaut & CO. Sells 450 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Pecaut & CO. reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,287,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in Facebook by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 10.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 22.8% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.

Shares of FB stock traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $332.75. The stock had a trading volume of 698,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,393,684. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The company has a market cap of $943.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $318.37.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.21, for a total transaction of $15,818,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,154,617 shares of company stock valued at $678,694,573. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

