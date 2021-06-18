Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the technology company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

PEGA stock opened at $136.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $90.75 and a 1 year high of $148.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.25.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.97 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

In other Pegasystems news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $114,727.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,074.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total transaction of $695,573.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,414.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,733. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.