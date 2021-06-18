People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,891 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,660,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370,025 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 1,543.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,910,000 after buying an additional 14,374,649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,914,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,910,000 after buying an additional 634,238 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,646,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,515,000 after buying an additional 796,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,071,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,294,000 after buying an additional 1,122,255 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $296,119.23. Also, Director Jerry Franklin sold 7,000 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $126,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,848.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 252,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,613,659. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PBCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

Shares of PBCT traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,973,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.23. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 26.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

