People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,380 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,935 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 218.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 414.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $2,681,535.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 183,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $138,169.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 162,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,349.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 252,852 shares of company stock worth $4,613,659. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Point upped their price target on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.23. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.48.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 26.71%. People’s United Financial’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.48%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

