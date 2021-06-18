Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PFGC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.00.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $47.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 1.70. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 310.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

