Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers. Perion is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. The company’s largest divisions are Undertone and CodeFuel. Undertone’s synchronized digital branding solution delivers award-winning creative experiences through cohesive stories to the world’s leading brands across the most important touchpoints, screens, and platforms. CodeFuel’s search solution platform empowers publishers to create new revenue streams and unique search experience by bringing monetization to content and application developers. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PERI. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perion Network presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

PERI opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $28.32. The firm has a market cap of $552.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.35.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $89.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.93 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PERI. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,148,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,897,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 3,825.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 434,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,781,000 after buying an additional 423,637 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at $4,983,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Perion Network by 548.3% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 291,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 246,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

