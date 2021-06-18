PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,236 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 560.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.42.

NYSE:PKI traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $150.92. 10,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.23 and a 52 week high of $162.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

