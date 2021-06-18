PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Lifted to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

PKI opened at $149.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.27. PerkinElmer has a 12-month low of $93.23 and a 12-month high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.37%.

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,312,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $681,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,799 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,326,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,481,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at $142,590,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,904,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,014,091,000 after acquiring an additional 556,072 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 900,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,487,000 after acquiring an additional 433,797 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

