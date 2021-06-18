Permission Coin (ASK) 1-Day Volume Hits $338,421.00

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Permission Coin has a total market cap of $27.41 million and approximately $338,421.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Permission Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Permission Coin has traded down 18.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00057563 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.53 or 0.00135689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.99 or 0.00180782 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,581.22 or 1.00211546 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $311.72 or 0.00853941 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Permission Coin Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,386,481,798 coins. Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

