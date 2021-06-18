PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PTR. HSBC upgraded PetroChina from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PetroChina from $4.13 to $4.35 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.12.

Get PetroChina alerts:

Shares of PTR stock opened at $46.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. PetroChina has a 1 year low of $27.67 and a 1 year high of $47.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.83. The firm has a market cap of $85.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.85.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $85.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that PetroChina will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $1.336 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from PetroChina’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.26. PetroChina’s payout ratio is currently 113.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of PetroChina by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PetroChina by 48.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PetroChina by 86.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PetroChina by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in shares of PetroChina by 216.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.