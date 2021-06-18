Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Short Interest Update

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the May 13th total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 878,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

PSXP traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Phillips 66 Partners has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $42.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.03.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.24 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 35.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.77%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSXP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSXP. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 4,689.5% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,195,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,798,000 after buying an additional 2,149,963 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 25.4% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 900,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,520,000 after buying an additional 182,457 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the first quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 4.3% during the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 47,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. 17.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

