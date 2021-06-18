Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,300,000 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the May 13th total of 4,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 138,703 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 526,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after acquiring an additional 50,854 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DOC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $19.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 61.55, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.80. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

