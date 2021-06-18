PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the May 13th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 1.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:PCQ traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.68. The stock had a trading volume of 27,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,428. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.37. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $19.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

