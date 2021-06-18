Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 5,382 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 28.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPD stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The company has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

