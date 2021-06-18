Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,519 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.25.

NYSE NSC opened at $266.92 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $166.00 and a 52 week high of $295.14. The stock has a market cap of $66.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.75.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.