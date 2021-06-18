Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.70 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 56.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 9,348 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.21.

In related news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LYB stock opened at $102.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $60.04 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The company has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.81.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

