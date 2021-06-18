Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $3.08 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock opened at $192.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.50. The company has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.63 and a 1-year high of $197.29.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TROW. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.36.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,969,134.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,421 shares of company stock worth $6,931,259 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

