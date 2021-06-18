Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $3.52 Million Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 68.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 133.2% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.42.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $40.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.65. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $41.13. The company has a market cap of $81.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.6778 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.20%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

