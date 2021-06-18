Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,905 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in SEA by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth $33,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth $31,848,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 51.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEA alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SE shares. Cowen lifted their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SEA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.00.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $283.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.71. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $285.39. The company has a market capitalization of $145.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.90 and a beta of 1.31.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.