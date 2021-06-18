Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 5,930 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,930 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRP. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,246,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 204,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 422.5% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 47,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 38,554 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $26.27 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.