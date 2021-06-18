Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 349.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,202 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PIPR. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE PIPR opened at $126.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.34. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $53.89 and a 12 month high of $131.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $1.01. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $431.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.08 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.96%.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

