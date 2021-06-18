Piper Sandler Weighs in on Leslie’s, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Leslie’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Leslie’s’ FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LESL. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Shares of LESL stock opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.77. Leslie’s has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $32.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion and a PE ratio of 59.81.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.62 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 48.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 512,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $14,972,426.70. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $2,673,480.26. Insiders sold a total of 15,216,010 shares of company stock worth $409,344,111 in the last ninety days.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

