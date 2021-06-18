Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.37 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) to announce sales of $7.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.44 billion. Plains GP posted sales of $3.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year sales of $31.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.66 billion to $38.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $31.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.28 billion to $38.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAGP shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

Shares of PAGP traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.58. 397,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,898,781. Plains GP has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.24%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Plains GP by 207.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Plains GP in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plains GP in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Plains GP in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 17.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

