Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $57.08

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$57.08 and traded as low as C$56.58. Pollard Banknote shares last traded at C$57.42, with a volume of 23,223 shares traded.

PBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pollard Banknote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$49.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 35.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$57.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$112.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$114.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 1.5700002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.96%.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Edmund Franzmann sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.00, for a total transaction of C$276,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total transaction of C$275,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$55,650. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $575,600.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

