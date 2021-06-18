Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,659.50 ($21.68). Polymetal International shares last traded at GBX 1,652 ($21.58), with a volume of 1,119,724 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POLY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,520 ($19.86) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,825 ($23.84) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,811 ($23.66).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of £7.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,035.58.

In related news, insider M L. S. De Sousa-Oliveira acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,560 ($20.38) per share, for a total transaction of £20,280 ($26,495.95). Also, insider M L. S. De Sousa-Oliveira acquired 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,466 ($19.15) per share, for a total transaction of £10,555.20 ($13,790.44).

About Polymetal International (LON:POLY)

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

