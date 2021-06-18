Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Shares Down 6.4% After Insider Selling

Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) dropped 6.4% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $10.27 and last traded at $10.28. Approximately 18,963 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 841,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

Specifically, COO David S. Thomson sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $32,009.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,955.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,736 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $87,624.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,950,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,558,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,641 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

DTIL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82. The firm has a market cap of $613.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.70.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.17. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 159.67% and a negative net margin of 299.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,206,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,534,000 after acquiring an additional 184,981 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,462,000 after purchasing an additional 74,481 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,507,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Precision BioSciences by 267.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 391,818 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 418,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after buying an additional 31,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

