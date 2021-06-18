Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACMR. Zacks Investment Research raised ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.33.

NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $106.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.90. ACM Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.23 and a fifty-two week high of $144.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 12.81%. ACM Research’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACM Research news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $443,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,447,713.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

