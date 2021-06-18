Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,649 Shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.41% of Barnes & Noble Education worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 479.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 48.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNED opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.90. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.68.

In other news, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,473 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,520.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Huseby sold 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $603,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,081,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,007,095.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

