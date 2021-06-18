Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,704 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 61,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 14,065 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,925,000 after purchasing an additional 26,668 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 71,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 23,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.13 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

