Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,710,000 after buying an additional 35,549 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,663.3% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

SRPT stock opened at $80.09 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $181.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.45.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.11% and a negative net margin of 122.76%. The company had revenue of $146.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SRPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.67.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

