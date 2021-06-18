Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,965 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth $123,000. 60.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APPS opened at $70.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.38. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $95.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.10 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 59.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

Digital Turbine Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

