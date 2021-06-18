Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.52 Million Position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLTL. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,302,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $907,000.

NYSEARCA CLTL opened at $105.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.69. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $105.86.

