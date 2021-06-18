Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 79,509 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 71.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 79,509 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 20.8% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 18.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 14.2% in the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 12,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. 40.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NRZ. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

In related news, CEO Michael Nierenberg acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.91.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 48.05% and a return on equity of 12.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

