Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,950,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,967,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 28,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total transaction of $2,861,982.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,275.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

TPTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

NASDAQ TPTX opened at $80.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 0.98. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $54.43 and a one year high of $141.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.67.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $25.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

