Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $860 million-880 million.

NASDAQ:PRVA traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.94. 14,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,720. Privia Health Group has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $43.46.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

PRVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.83.

In other news, major shareholder Pamplona Capital Partners Iii, sold 16,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $361,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.