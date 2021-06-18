Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) – Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Procore Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, June 14th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Procore Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $84.83 on Wednesday. Procore Technologies has a twelve month low of $78.96 and a twelve month high of $91.99.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

