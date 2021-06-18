Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Sets New 12-Month High at $66.32

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $66.32 and last traded at $66.20, with a volume of 8006 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.82.

Several research firms recently commented on PGNY. Bank of America raised shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 110.32 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.48.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.27 million. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perkins Caufield & Bye Kleiner sold 18,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $912,150.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $36,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 667,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,812,379.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 466,882 shares of company stock worth $24,463,733 over the last 90 days. 33.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progyny by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,665,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,644,000 after purchasing an additional 144,091 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Progyny by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,536,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Progyny by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,803,000 after purchasing an additional 235,442 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Progyny by 631.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,219,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Progyny by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,925,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,693,000 after purchasing an additional 249,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

