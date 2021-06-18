Prospector Partners LLC Purchases 28,770 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Prospector Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 34.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,770 shares during the period. Cboe Global Markets comprises about 1.4% of Prospector Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $10,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,845,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,870,000 after acquiring an additional 150,739 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,776,000 after buying an additional 43,927 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth $131,966,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth $100,783,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,071,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,772,000 after buying an additional 588,753 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.41.

NASDAQ CBOE traded down $2.84 on Friday, hitting $114.54. 133,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,797. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.99.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Bryan Harkins sold 3,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $404,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,558,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,740 shares of company stock worth $2,572,258. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

