Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Short Interest Up 26.2% in May

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,105,700 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the May 13th total of 3,254,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,561.9 days.

Shares of PROSF opened at $102.55 on Friday. Prosus has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $128.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.58.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

