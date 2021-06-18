Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Short Interest Up 26.2% in May

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,105,700 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the May 13th total of 3,254,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,561.9 days.
Shares of PROSF opened at $102.55 on Friday. Prosus has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $128.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.58.
About Prosus
