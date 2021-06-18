Providence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 402 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 81.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of IWF opened at $264.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.68. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $184.70 and a 52-week high of $264.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

