Providence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 56.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS opened at $198.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.48 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.34.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

Several analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

