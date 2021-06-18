Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of The Provident Bank. Its products and services consists of demand deposits, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial checking, NOW, money market accounts, commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction and land development loans, one-to four-family residential loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, consumer loans, debit cards and overdraft options. The company operates primarily in Amesbury and Newburyport, Massachusetts and Portsmouth, Exeter and Seabrook, New Hampshire. Provident Bancorp, Inc. is based in Amesbury, United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Provident Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

PVBC opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. Provident Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $299.59 million, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.21.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 million. Analysts predict that Provident Bancorp will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Provident Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 622.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Provident Bancorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

