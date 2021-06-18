ProximaX Hits Market Cap of $7.84 Million (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 17th. ProximaX has a total market cap of $7.84 million and $109,849.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProximaX coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ProximaX has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00058986 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.91 or 0.00141724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.60 or 0.00180332 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000219 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.85 or 0.00896036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,091.61 or 1.00135521 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002941 BTC.

ProximaX Coin Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

ProximaX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

