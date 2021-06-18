Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 153,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,852 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $27,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,620,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,947 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,450,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 17,844.9% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 737,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,315,000 after purchasing an additional 733,425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,079,000 after acquiring an additional 616,223 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1,009.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 429,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,881,000 after acquiring an additional 390,745 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $172.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.62. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,069,499.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,800.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $1,000,771.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,858,824.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,898 shares of company stock worth $7,070,858. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.