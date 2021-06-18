Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,899 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.12% of United Rentals worth $27,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URI. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 550,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,569,000 after buying an additional 33,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.77.

NYSE URI opened at $294.18 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.10 and a fifty-two week high of $354.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $325.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

