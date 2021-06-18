Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 52.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 302,873 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $29,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 647.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPT. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.29.

In other news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,025,907.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,736,476.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,407.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,879 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,076 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $134.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.38. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $85.74 and a twelve month high of $135.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. Research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

