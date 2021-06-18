Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 37,136 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,136 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of PACCAR worth $34,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $89.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.55. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $71.61 and a one year high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.71.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

