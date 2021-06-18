Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 89,592 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 9.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 885,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,592 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $33,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FITB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

In other news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 104,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $4,247,076.08. Insiders sold a total of 175,579 shares of company stock worth $7,032,580 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $38.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.54. The stock has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.28 and a 1-year high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

