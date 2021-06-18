Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Receives GBX 1,654.22 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,654.22 ($21.61).

A number of research firms recently commented on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) target price on Prudential and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,530 ($19.99) to GBX 1,585 ($20.71) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other news, insider Mike Wells sold 132,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,500 ($19.60), for a total value of £1,983,510 ($2,591,468.51). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 38 shares of company stock valued at $58,347.

Shares of LON PRU opened at GBX 1,456.50 ($19.03) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,513.42. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88).

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

