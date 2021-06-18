Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lowered its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 27.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,136,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Public Storage by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,135,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,211,000 after purchasing an additional 689,548 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,335,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Public Storage by 271.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 383,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,524,000 after purchasing an additional 280,135 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,561,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,646,000 after purchasing an additional 272,978 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

PSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.75.

PSA opened at $295.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $279.03. The firm has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.08. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $183.22 and a twelve month high of $296.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.